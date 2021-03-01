Emily Hampshire's Casual Golden Globes Look Would Make Stevie Budd Proud

Simply the best.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire commemorated the 2021 Golden Globes by sharing a look at her casual attire for this year's at-home celebration. In the photo, Emily is seen wearing an oversized t-shirt, leggings, Hello Kitty socks and a Montreal beanie. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the bag of chips she clutched like, well, a clutch.
What made the upload even funnier? She shared the image alongside a red carpet photo from last year's Amazon Studios Golden Globes after party. In the other picture, Emily is dressed to the nines in a striking, black tux.
The text above the images read, "how it started" and "how it's going."
Of course, this year's Golden Globes is unlike any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As E! News readers well know, the award show's ceremony was mostly virtual this year, with co-hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey even presenting on separate coasts.
However, many celebrities still chose to dress to impress for this year's Golden Globes. Yet, Emily, who starred in the Golden Globe-nominated Schitt's Creek, chose to keep it casual. And we feel that this ensemble would make her flannel-loving character, named Stevie Budd, proud.
We aren't the only ones celebrating Emily's at-home outfit as fans have applauded the actress for being a total mood. One social media user noted, "Okay but it's still a serve though."
Another fan wrote, "That is so totally me! Graphic tees and slouchy hats."
We can relate!
During Sunday's award show, Schitt's Creek was up for five awards for its finale season, including Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy. In fact, Catherine O'Hara was named the winner for Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy for her portrayal of Moira Rose.
