Mario Lopez's Golden Globes Post About Dog Poop Perfectly Sums Up This Past Year

Mario Lopez isn't exactly celebrating the 2021 Golden Globes in style.

The Saved By the Bell star and Access Hollywood co-host took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 28 ahead of the 78th annual awards show, sharing a photo of him interviewing Brad Pitt on the bustling red carpet at last year's Golden Globes.

The snapshot isn't what drew our attention, though—the hilarious caption did!

As Lopez wrote alongside the post, "Last year at the Golden Globes with Brad Pitt on the red carpet. This year I'm home with my kids cleaning up dog crap on my carpet."

Making the whole thing even funnier was Lopez's perfect hashtags: "#FromBradPittToDogShit" and "#WhatADifferenceAYearMakes."

The actor's followers—including his wife, Courtney Lopez—enjoyed the post just as much as we did. "Be sure to wash your hands after!" she joked. Then there was comedian Josh Wolf, who couldn't help but ask, "Which one is better?"

"Tough call!" Lopez responded.