Amanda Seyfried Gets to Enjoy the Golden Globes Holding the Hand of Her Tuxedo-Wearing 5-Month-Old Son

Amanda Seyfried wins Best Date to the Golden Globes, hands down.
The Mank star, a first-time nominee for her supporting turn as the savvy Marion Davies in David Fincher's Mank, may not be attending in person, but she was hand-in-hand on E!'s virtual red carpet with one of her favorite guys, her 5-month-old son.
Who was wearing a tuxedo.
Yes, you may have a squee.
The super-private star, who also shares a 3-year-old daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski, doesn't share pics of her kids, so the cuteness must remain in our heads, but the joy radiating from Seyfried more than made up for that.
And she was perfectly happy to show off her "very springy" Oscar de la Renta gown, a purposeful mood booster for one and all.
"The flowers, the color, I've never worn anything like this and I feel it's perfectly suited for the South and the weather that we're experiencing," she told E! Live From the Red Carpet co-host Giuliana Rancic from, as she said, "the South," where Sadoski is currently filming. "It's also really vibrant and fun, and we need it. I need it," she added.
Also not hurting the energy in the room: all that sparkle provided by a 12.35 carat Forevermark by Rahaminov diamond choker and Forevermark Exceptional Diamond yellow drop earrings, collectively worth $1 million.
The coral-clad actress has been earning raves for her performance as Davies, the silent-film actress who, despite also being a writer, producer and philanthropist, remains best known for being the companion of publishing titan William Randolph Hearst for the final 34 years of his life. Mank tells the story behind the writing of the Hearst-inspired Citizen Kane and how scribe Herman Mankiewicz reconciled his admiration and respect for his good friend Davies with the fact that moviegoers would assume Charles Foster Kane's failed opera singer second wife would be based on Hearst's real-life girlfriend.
Embracing the task of portraying a historical figure, Seyfried explained, "The most important aspect was to tell her story the way I think she'd want it to be told, but also the fact that I really feel I got to know the real Marion Davies, the real woman that we don't really know. Restoring her legacy was really important. The responsibility was intense and…I had an incredible experience."
And a tiring one, having been simultaneously shooting another film in New York, which required a lot of crack-of-dawn flights between the East Coast and L.A., where Mank was filming.
"But it was worth it," Seyfried said. "It was worth it, I love what I do."
And even though she doesn't get to celebrate her first Golden Globe nomination with her castmates and with her husband on her arm at the Beverly Hilton, she managed a possibly better scenario, in a hotel suite surrounded by family, her hair and makeup team and Erik Messerschmidt, the director of photography from Mank who happens to be working on Sadoski's project.
So, there's someone from the 2021 Golden Globes' most nominated film, with six, to toast with.
"What can I say? Listen, this is so great, I'm holding my son's hand right now," she told Rancic. "I'm trying to find the shining moments."