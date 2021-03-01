Palm Springs Star Andy Samberg Details His Quarantine Time Loop at the 2021 Golden Globes

Palm Springs isn't the only time loop we all experienced this year.
Even star and producer Andy Samberg has been living real life on repeat since the pandemic began, Golden Globe nomination aside. Samberg is nominated twice tonight, for acting and for producing, and ahead of the show, he told E!'s Karamo what a typical quarantine day is like for him and his wife, musician Joanna Newsom.
"My wife and I take turns who gets up first, and kind of basic parent stuff," he said on the virtual red carpet. "We have a three-year-old, so you make breakfast. We have a small play group that we have going with a few other families, so we make sure to get her to that in time. I do Zoom meetings. I'm trying to develop—everyone in Hollywood's developing right now; there's like 700 things being developed—and then I put exercise on my calendar and blow through it and don't do it and feel awful about myself, and then the kid comes home, and that's it. You make dinner, bath time, and collapse."
So basically, Andy Samberg is just a really relatable dad.
He said he owes a "huge debt of gratitude" to his family after his experience with Palm Springs, because the movie was just a "ton of work" in terms of both acting and producing.
"It was luckily a really short shoot, so it was only really aggro for like three weeks," he said. "But you just try and focus on the scene when you're in it and work out the fact we're losing light and we're going to need to break the crew after the scene is over."
Samberg is also a former host of the Golden Globes and a close friend of former Saturday Night Live costars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, so Karamo asked if he had any insight into what might be going through their heads right about now.
"Man, it must be different for them this time but I think generally speaking, you just are hoping the jokes land and people have fun," he said. "And I think for Tina and Amy, they've done this so many times. I think they're like—not to be like jerky about it, but I think they could kind of take it or leave it. So for them, I'm expecting them to come in hot and like fire off whatever. Like even their promos have been super like, 'Eh, I guess things came out this year. Who cares about this show?'"
Samberg is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dev Patel. Palm Springs is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and is up against Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Music and The Prom.