Regina King Feels Like a "Bottle of Fine Champagne" in 2021 Golden Globes Gown

Regina King is looking bubbly at tonight's award show—in every sense of the word.
For the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Watchmen actress sparkled in her silver metallic Louis Vuitton dress with Forevermark jewels. The gown included black cutouts, a standout sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical sleeves with one off-the-shoulder.
Her stylists, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, exclusively told E! News that they were blown away by her gown because of everything from "the neckline to the fit to the structure," as Micah put it.
Wayman revealed Regina's initial reaction when they all chose the dress, sharing, "She was like, 'It made me feel like a bottle of fine champagne.' And we were like, ‘You're right.'"
He said Louis Vuitton spent more than 350 hours crafting her Golden Globes dress for the special occasion.
Regina is nominated tonight for Best Director of a Motion Picture for One Night in Miami, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.
Wayman described the artist's look in three words by saying, "Enthusiasm, vitality and joy, because we hope it evokes happiness in all your homes while you're watching."
The wardrobe masters recently spoke with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi during New York Fashion Week to tease their style predictions for tonight's show.
"We realized that the Emmys upped the ante for what now needs to be seen in this virtual space," Micah explained. "And we always talk about, ‘Oh, it's so nice that these virtual spaces allow for such creativity and new exciting ideas' and we just have to get a hold of those new, exciting ideas."
During her red carpet interview tonight, Regina spoke about how she's "feeling a true shift" as female filmmakers are starting to be recognized in director categories.
"It's bittersweet the fact that it's 2021 and this is just happening and that this is the conversation. I'm happy that it is a conversation and I'm hoping that it remains a conversation," she said. "The universe has blessed me with the opportunity to be standing here with two of my sisters, Chloé [Zhao] and Emerald [Fennel], and represent so many powerful voices."
In addition to her Globes gown, Regina recently modeled Beyonce's new Ivy Park collection, donning a brown puffer coat for a video on her Instagram. "I don't know where I'm going in LA in this, but Imma be ICY when I get there," the 50 year old wrote.
Meanwhile, Regina continues to show us all why she's Hollywood royalty with the trophies to prove it. In 2019, she took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar and Golden Globe for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and, last year at the Emmys, she won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Watchmen.
Tune into the show now on NBC to see if she'll add one more statue to her collection.