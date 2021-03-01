Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Golden Globes: See the Stars Get Ready

Watch : Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

Ready for the ultimate behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the 2021 Golden Globes?

Let's be honest, we all know the best part of any event is getting ready. And lucky for us, the stars gave E! exclusive access to their time prepping for the big night.

Nominees like Unorthodox's Shira Haas and Mank's Amanda Seyfried shared candid pics and gorgeous first looks at their stunning dresses. And Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy offered a detailed shot of the back of her gown, which may or may not have come with a fashion emergency kit.

And Kaley Cuoco, nominated for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, was truly living her best life leading up to the ceremony, rocking an L.E.D. mask and even enjoying some cake before getting into her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta frock because, well, why not?!