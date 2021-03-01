2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Jason Kennedy Is Leaving E! News

The longtime E! TV and red carpet co-host is moving on to new adventures. Read Jason Kennedy's statement about leaving the network.

By Brett Malec Mar 01, 2021 5:45 PMTags
Jason Kennedy is moving on to his next adventure.

The longtime E! News host and red carpet correspondent is saying goodbye to the E! network, he announced on Monday, Mar. 1.

"I've had the time of my life at E!," Kennedy said in a statement today. "Most recently, I loved being the host of In the Room, but COVID made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I have decided to pursue a new opportunities. I'm leaving with a grateful and full heart thinking about my experience, and the lifelong friendships I've made along the way at E!. I have a slate of exciting projects that I've been working on and I can't wait to share with you soon."

In addition to co-hosting E! News for years and working on In the Room, Kennedy has hosted countless Live From the Red Carpet shows at award ceremonies spanning music, TV and music in addition to movie premieres and more.

Most recently, Kennedy interviewed Tom Brady, Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Pratt, Chip and Joanna Gaines and JoJo Siwa for In the Room.

We'll miss you, Jason.

