Angela Bassett Brings the Glamour in a Royal Purple Gown at the 2021 Golden Globe

If Angela Bassett's appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes proves anything, it's that there's no such thing as being overdressed.
This award show is quite different from year's past, with some celebrities, like Jared Leto, wearing sweaters and others sporting custom designer gowns. Bassett finds herself in the latter category, wearing a bold purple gown from Dolce & Gabbana.
Her glam squad teased the red carpet moment on Instagram, with her hairdresser and makeup artist sharing photos of Bassett to their respective social media accounts. They styled the actress' hair in a long and glamorous braid, while her makeup was simple yet gorgeous.
As for accessories, she is wearing a Dina Kemp ring and Graziela earrings.
Angela, who previously won a Golden Globe in 1994 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It, will present one of the lucky nominees with their trophy.
She is joined by over a dozen other stars who were previously nominated or won at the annual ceremony, including Awkwafina, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.
Moreover, Bassett is one of the actors from Disney Pixar's Soul, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture—Animated and Best Original Score.
She told E! News' Giuliana Rancic about participating in the creation of the animated movie, saying that it was "different" but fun to try something new.
Additionally, she discussed the loss of Black Panter co-star Chadwick Boseman, who she described as "an incredible human being."
"His spirit still lives on. His work still remains with us," she reflected. "And he was an incredible individual, man, professional, artist—all of it."
Boseman is nominated for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. To see who wins at tonight's show, check back here to see our complete list of winners as it's updated in real time.