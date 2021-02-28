All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Glamorous and Affordable Golden Globes Beauty Look

Spilling the beau-tea!
The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing—and in true Hollywood fashion, our favorite stars are showing up and showing out for the fanciful affair. Of course, we wouldn't expect anything less given this is the ceremony that kicks off awards season.
While the night is just getting started, there's already one celebrity making us swoon with her Golden Globes look: Sarah Hyland.
The Modern Family actress turned heads while hosting the Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes. She oozed with glamour wearing a fiery red off-the-shoulder gown that featured a voluminous pleated skirt and curve-hugging bodice. She dazzled in a Monique Lhuillier design.
Sarah's old Hollywood-inspired fashion wasn't the only thing worth raving over because her beauty was just as fabulous. For one, the 30-year-old star's crimson-colored ensemble perfectly complemented her new red hair, which she debuted earlier this week.
But best of all? The award-winning actress used wallet-friendly products, proving you don't need to break the bank to look like a million bucks. Luckily, E! News has all of the details on Sarah's red carpet glam.
Hairstylist Ryan Richman worked his magic on the star's long locks, telling E! News he and Sarah had the same vision for tonight's event.
"As we were figuring out what to do with her hair, we both had the same idea—a dramatic look to show off her neckline and open shoulders," he reveals. "We kept her hair back while adding extra drama with a few inches in length and large bouncy wave."
The hairstylist even notes that they pulled out the same inspiration reference, so tonight's look was written in the stars. "It was the weirdest experience," he describes. "We literally just flipped our phones around and...we both have the same picture."
Simply put, "We went, wow."
Of course, Ryan's job was made easy because he's been working with the actress for "at least seven years."
"We're a great team...We're all close friends," he shares. "We have a lot of fun banter, I look forward to our conversations. It never feels like work because it's like hanging out with friends. We're there to support Sarah, who we love, and we're just part of the team. It's a great experience, lots of laughs!"
If you want to recreate the star's look for yourself, Ryan is spilling the tea.
To start, the hairstylist "prepped Sarah's towel-dried hair by applying the OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Thermal Primer Cream," which created, "softness and gloss before blow-drying."
"I then added OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Voluminous Mousse from the mid-shaft to the ends to add volume," he explains. "Next, I used the GHD Helios Professional Hairdryer to dry Sarah's hair."
Once Sarah's hair was completely dry, Ryan then "used the new GHD Max Styler to smooth her roots before beginning to curl."
"To create a bouncy uniformed wave," he continues, "I curled her hair in the same direction using the GHD Curve Soft Curl Iron. As I curled each section, I spritzed a generous amount of the OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray to ensure the shape would hold."
Before heading out to the red carpet, Ryan added a few finishing touches.
"I brushed all of her hair with a flat brush from root to ends," he shares. "Since we wanted the look to be completely behind the shoulders and at her back, I used a few bobby pins to pin the front pieces behind her ears."
Last, but not least, Ryan added more hairspray to help tame flyaways and to give the hair extra hold.
The Wedding Year actress also dropped jaws with her alluring makeup, which she achieved using—wait for it—e.l.f. cosmetics! Makeup artist Allan Avendaño is the mastermind behind her glam and E! News has all of the details.
"Sarah and I wanted to create a classic look that complimented her new auburn tresses," the celebrity makeup artist said in a statement shared with E! News. "I was inspired to bring warmth and glow to this look to let her radiant skin shine with a sun-kissed complexion, a classic shimmery eye and a nude lip to highlight her features and statement red gown."
For the star's glam, Allan used new and cult-fave products from the affordable makeup brand. After prepping the skin, Allan applied the Camo CC Cream "to create a hydrated, golden base."
He also used the new Complexion Duo Brush "for an airbrushed finish" and the Hydrating Camo Concealer. Giving her that Hollywood glow, the makeup artist dabbed on Bite-Size Face Duo in Lychee and set everything with the Matte Setting Powder.
For Sarah's eye makeup, Allan swiped on the Mint Melt Eyeshadows in Chocolate Mint and added the Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick in Ice Cream in the inner corner of her eyes. Next, he coated her lashes with the new Lash It Loud Mascara. After, he filled in her brows with the Wow Brow Gel.
Before making her debut on the red carpet, Sarah's look was complete with the Sheer Slick Lipstick in Golden Pearl.
The awards show is just getting started! Click here for all of the latest updates on the Golden Globes. From beauty to fashion to tonight's winners, E! News has you covered.
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz.