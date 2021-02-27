Meghan Markle Dazzles in a $30 Dress During a Video Call With Prince Harry and James Corden

Watch : Did Meghan Markle Just Hint at the Sex of Baby No. 2?

Royally affordable!

Meghan Markle is proving you don't need to wear expensive clothes to look like a million bucks. During a FaceTime call with her husband Prince Harry and their close friend James Corden, the former Suits actress dazzled in a puffed-sleeved smocked dress in a delightful shade of blue.

While Meghan's outfit wasn't the focus of the video call on The Late Late Show, her brief appearance made a major splash!

The affordable clothing brand Velvet Torch, a family-owned business in L.A., raved over the 39-year-old star's fashion choice. "So this happened today," the brand shared on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 26.

Best of all? Velvet Torch revealed the design Meghan wore costs—wait for it—only $30.

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has made sweet style statements. On Valentine's Day, she and Prince Harry announced they were expanding their family.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the pair said in a statement at the time. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."