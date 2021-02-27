Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Safely 2 Days After Armed Robbery

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been found.
On Friday, Feb. 26, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the canines were returned at approximately 6 p.m. According to NBC Los Angeles, a woman brought the unharmed dogs to the Olympic Community Police Station.
The outlet reports that a member of Gaga's team and investigators identified the dogs as belonging to her. No other details were immediately available.
Koji and Gustav were stolen on the evening of Feb. 24 by an unknown assailant who shot the pop star's dog walker before fleeing by car. The dog walker, who has since been identified as Ryan Fischer, is expected to make a full recovery.
Soon after news of the armed robbery broke, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her animals.
In her first public statement on the incident, shared just hours before the dogs' recovery, Gaga pled for the public's help in locating the pups.
"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," she shared on Instagram. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."
She said those who "bought or found them unknowingly" would also receive the $500,000 reward.
Gaga also expressed gratitude to the dog walker, writing, "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."
Fischer's family released a statement of their own on Friday, thanking his medical team for the "extraordinary care" as well as Gaga for her continued support.
"We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan," they told E! News. "Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."
E! News reached out to Gaga's team for comment.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)