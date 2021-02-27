Tiger Woods Is in "Good Spirits" After Undergoing Additional Procedures for Crash Injuries

Watch : Tiger Woods Accident Update: Shattered Ankle & More

Tiger Woods is on the mend.

Three days after a car crash that left him with significant injuries, the professional golfer's team said he's in "good spirits" and thankful for the well wishes from fans around the world. According to a new statement shared to social media on Friday, Feb. 26, Tiger underwent additional procedures after being transported to a second Los Angeles hospital.

"Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning," the update read. "The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits."

Additionally, the athlete and his family "want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days."

"We will not have any further updates at this time," the statement concluded.

It's not yet clear how long Tiger is expected to remain hospitalized. Following Tuesday morning's accident, he was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery on his lower right leg and ankle.