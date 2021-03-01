You'll Be Shocked To Know How Long Laura Dern Really Stayed At The Golden Globes

Watch : Necessary Realness: Would You Rather - Golden Globes Edition

Well, that was quick! We all know red carpet events are looking a little different nowadays, but Laura Dern just revealed the biggest secret of all.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Marriage Story actress got all dressed up in a chic Givenchy suit for the 2021 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel. But apparently she was only at the award show for a brief seven minutes (!!) before heading home.

No, Dern didn't make a French exit, but she explained the reason why she ducked out right after presenting Daniel Kaluuya with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah.

"So, I just went to the Golden Globe Awards. I was here all of seven minutes, I think," she shared in a video posted to Twitter.

"I'm honored to be here. I'm grateful everyone's figured out a safe way to honor such amazing art this year," she added, suggesting that she was only there for a few minutes to present and then returned home to social distance.