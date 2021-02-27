Prince HarryGolden GlobesBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

WandaVision's Biggest Questions and Answers So Far

Ahead of the WandaVision finale, take a look back at the big reveals so far and the questions that still remain.

By Lauren Piester Feb 27, 2021
TVElizabeth OlsenMarvelCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "WandaVision" Cast Dishes on Becoming Sitcom Experts

WandaVision sure has taken a turn. 

This week's penultimate episode of the Disney+ hit took us on a journey back in time to explain how and why Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) ended up in her sitcom universe, with some help from the nosy neighbor formerly known as Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). Wanda has also now received the name "Scarlet Witch" thanks to fellow witch Agatha Harkness, Agnes' real identity, after Agatha realized just how powerful and how chaotic Wanda's magic is. 

One of the biggest reveals of the episode has to do with Vision (Paul Bettany). It turns out that Wanda's sitcom Vision was created completely out of her magic. She never actually stole his body because when she went to S.W.O.R.D. to see it (with some unexpected encouragement from the acting director), she realized that body was fully dead. 

While she created a whole new guy out of magic, Hayward's (Josh Stamberg) team continued to try to revive him, and they succeeded at the end of this week's episode. 

We got a few answers this week, but so many questions remain to be answered in next week's finale. Scroll down join us as we try to figure a few things out! 

Disney+
Who is Agnes, really?

Once the comic book fans alerted the show fans to the existence of the witch Agatha Harkness, there was little doubt that Kathryn Hahn's nosy neighbor was actually this meddlesome witch. Sometimes she's the ultimate villain, sometimes she's Wanda's mentor. So what's her deal here?

Disney+
Meet Agatha Harkness

Agnes revealed her true identity, Agatha Harkness, at the end of episode seven. An impossibly catchy theme song revealed that she's been "messing up everything," was responsible for the fake Pietro, and even killed Sparky the dog.

Episode eight flashed back to the Salem Witch trials in 1693, when a whole coven of witches tried to destroy Agatha by hitting her with all their magic. She just ended up absorbing all the magic and killing all the other witches, making her wildly powerful. Now, she's desperate to figure out how Wanda is pulling off the Hex. 

Disney+
How did Wanda do this?

Since episode one, we've all been wondering how Wanda created her sitcom world, if she did, in fact, create it. Episode eight finally explained it, with help from some really heartbreaking flashbacks.

In Sokovia, Wanda and Pietro's parents would show them sitcoms, including The Dick Van Dyke Show. That's what they were watching when a bomb went off and killed their parents, and Wanda and Pietro sheltered under some rubble for what turned out to be two days. A Stark bomb landed right next to them but somehow never went off, which Agatha theorized was due to Wanda's extra powerful magic as a kid.

When Hydra forced an older Wanda to interact with the Mind Stone, it amplified the powers she already had, eventually giving her the ability to create a whole world of sitcoms in the blink of an eye.

After Vision's death, Wanda traveled to Westview, New Jersey where Vision had apparently bought a plot of land for them. She magicked a house on that land and in the same instance, created the Hex, trapping all of Westview inside it.

Disney+
Why did Wanda do this?

It's not entirely clear yet if Wanda did it fully on purpose, or just sort of on accident out of her grief. We saw via flashback that Vision was the person helping her through the grief she was already dealing with, offering her wisdom like, "What is grief, if not love persevering?"

So, losing him and realizing he was still dead after the death of Thanos was just too much for her to bear. The Hex grew out of a fit of despair when Wanda got to the piece of land Vision had bought for her, which she drove to after discovering that Vision was nowhere to be found in his dismembered body.

Did she drive into Westview planning to do that? Did she even know she could? 

Disney+
What's the deal with Vision?

In the real world, Vision is dead. We saw what Hayward told us was footage of Wanda stealing Vision's body from S.W.O.R.D. headquarters, so we all believed Wanda stole his body and resurrected him. But then, when Vision tried to escape the Hex, he couldn't exist outside of it.

In episode eight, we learned that Wanda didn't actually steal Vision's body, and that footage was manipulated by Hayward.

Wanda actually recreated Vision entirely by magic, while Hayward kept his team working on bringing Vision back to life a different way, which is what happened at the end of episode eight.

Now, we've only got more questions. If Wanda created Vision completely out of magic, how does he seem to have so much independent thought? What is the Vision that Hayward's team has rebuilt? Where does Vision's actual consciousness exist?

Disney+
Who is Dottie?

We first hear of Dottie (Emma Caulfield) in episode two, when Agnes takes Wanda to meet the other women in the neighborhood. Agnes says that Dottie's roses bloom "under penalty of death," and when Dottie's hand bleeds, Wanda can see that her blood is red, even though everything else is black and white.

"Dottie is the key to everything in this town," Agnes says.

Later Dottie exclaims, "The devil's in the details!"

We also see Dottie again in episode seven when Wanda and Monica are fighting on the lawn. She's tending to her yellow roses, which might mean something given that all of Agnes' flowers are purple, just like her magic. Is Westview just a whole town full of witches? Is the Wicked Witch of the West(view) in there too?

Disney+
What is Westview?

At least one witch clearly already lived there, if not two witches and maybe the devil. Vision bought Wanda a plot of land to build a home there. Why? 

Disney+
Who is Ralph and is he real?

Agnes loves to talk about her husband Ralph, but we've never seen him on screen. He could just be a fiction created for her sitcom character, or he could be a big part of this story.

In the first episode, Agnes says her and Ralph's anniversary is June 2, which happens to be an important date in the Salem Witch trials, which we now know Agatha was part of.

There were no answers to be found about Ralph as Agatha revealed her true identity, which makes us think his part is about to be revealed in the finale.

Disney+
Is anybody Mephisto?

In the comics, the villain Mephisto is basically the devil. Internet theories about Mephisto's involvement in WandaVision have been circulating for weeks, but now there's just one episode left for this dude to reveal himself. Is he Ralph? Is he Dottie? Is he Hayward? Only time will tell, or it won't at all.

Disney+
What are Wanda's kids?

Are they actually a magical product of Wanda and Magic Vision, or were they created some other way? In the comics, they're basically part-devil, and like Vision, they seem to be out of Wanda's control. Can they exist outside the Hex? 

Disney+
Who is fake Pietro?

Evan Peters really does play Quicksilver in the X-Men movies, but within WandaVision, is that who Evan Peters is still playing? Or is this just a guy Agatha found, making the fact that he plays Quicksilver elsewhere just a fun nod for the fans?

The first option opens up a whole new multiverse of possibilities for the MCU, and the second option just feels...annoying. Hopefully it's the first one! 

Disney+
Who is Monica's aerospace engineer friend?

Is it actually the air force general who brought her the big, useless truck, or is there someone else on the way? Something about that big truck just didn't go along with the way she was talking, but maybe we were doing too much wishful thinking about Fantastic Four cameos. 

Disney+
What is Monica?

In the comics, Monica Rambeau has multiple superhero identities (depending on the comic) and leads the Avengers. We don't yet know the full extent of her hex-given powers, but she's certainly powerful and possibly has the capability to battle Wanda. 

Disney+
Will Jimmy and Darcy get their own show?

We would like to watch it, thank you. 

New episodes of WandaVision stream Fridays on Disney+. 

