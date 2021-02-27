James Charles Denies Claim He "Groomed" a Minor on Snapchat

Watch : James Charles Faces Backlash for Fake Pregnancy Pics

James Charles is denying claims that he "groomed" a minor on Snapchat.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the YouTuber issued a statement in response to new social media videos in which a 16-year-old, who E! News is not identifying by name, accused James of sending him explicit images. The teen also claimed James asked them to send photos and videos of their "body." In his statement, James said, "The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false."

James admitted to exchanging photos with the teen, but said he was under the impression the individual was 18. "Last week, I came across someone on my instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on snapchat," the influencer said in the statement. "The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying [they] loved me and [they] told me [they were] 18 so I started flirting back."