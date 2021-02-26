Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Relive the Fallout From Kim's "Least Interesting to Look At" Shade

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Top Labor Food Craving

A Kardashian forgives, but never forgets.

On Feb. 26, Kylie Jenner shared a video of her doing Kourtney Kardashian's makeup. The sisters reminisced about all the highs and lows of their family life, from their best birthdays ever to arguments during trips to Disney World. One major moment the siblings can't ever forget? The time Kim Kardashian shaded Kourtney so hard, it became a meme.

As fans may recall, in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim argue over scheduling for a photoshoot. Kim gets frustrated over the Poosh founder's insistence that she leave by a certain time, and eventually boots her sister from the shoot. Things get very heated and, upon Kourtney leaving the room, Kim tells someone on the phone that her sister needs to stop acting like she "runs this s---" because Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at."

For some reason, fans have twisted the line to be "the least interesting to look at," but no matter what words were actually said, the eldest Kardashian sister admits they hurt—a lot.