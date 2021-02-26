Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Relive the Fallout From Kim's "Least Interesting to Look At" Shade

A Kardashian forgives, but never forgets.
On Feb. 26, Kylie Jenner shared a video of her doing Kourtney Kardashian's makeup. The sisters reminisced about all the highs and lows of their family life, from their best birthdays ever to arguments during trips to Disney World. One major moment the siblings can't ever forget? The time Kim Kardashian shaded Kourtney so hard, it became a meme.
As fans may recall, in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim argue over scheduling for a photoshoot. Kim gets frustrated over the Poosh founder's insistence that she leave by a certain time, and eventually boots her sister from the shoot. Things get very heated and, upon Kourtney leaving the room, Kim tells someone on the phone that her sister needs to stop acting like she "runs this s---" because Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at."
For some reason, fans have twisted the line to be "the least interesting to look at," but no matter what words were actually said, the eldest Kardashian sister admits they hurt—a lot.
As Kourtney told Kylie in the new video, "Oh my God, I was literally crying, do you remember? At the time, I took it really personally, and I was like, 'Why would someone in my family say something like that?'"
The sisters even got Kim on the phone to reminisce, with the KKW Beauty mogul admitting, "Yeah, that was such a low blow."
Now, however, things have changed. "Now, obviously, I can laugh at it, and it's like a funny thing," Kourtney said of the insult.
In fact, the mom of three's fans are still making jokes about the situation. In a recent Instagram post where she joked that she wasn't invited to her sisters' photoshoot for SKIMS, her comments section was flooded with compliments that she was, in fact, the "most interesting to look at."
Kim and Kourtney's fight wasn't the only one the reality stars talked about, however. Kylie also recalled the reason why her eldest sibling gave her the nickname "Tinkerbell." As it turned out, it was over a blow-up Kourtney had at Disney World, when a then 8-year-old Kylie refused to take "no" for an answer when she asked her mom for a nightgown with the Peter Pan character on it in the gift shop.
"I just couldn't take it," Kourtney explained. "You were throwing such a tantrum. I was like, 'You're the biggest brat.'"
Kylie said it was the "biggest fight, to this day" the two ever had.
Fortunately, all is always forgiven with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Check out the video above!