Billie Eilish’s Documentary Might Remind You of Britney Spears’ Story—But Here’s Why It’s So Different

Watch : Billie Eilish Documentary Director R.J. Cutler Tells All

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry is many things.

It's a portrait of a musical wunderkind burgeoning on the precipice of global superstardom. It's a coming-of-age tale about a young woman asserting her independence. It's a fascinating look into the songwriting process of one of the most successful albums of the last few years. It's a concert film.

And, perhaps most interestingly in this post-Framing Britney Spears world, the Apple TV+ documentary serves as a litmus test of sorts to how the industry machine has changed (or not) when it comes to the treatment of its preeminent pop star.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, the doc follows Billie Eilish as she navigates life at just 17, balancing the pressures of a hectic touring schedule with the typical teenage concerns of lackluster boyfriends and driver's license exams, all while writing and recording her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Over the course of a year, we watch as she hits incredible highs (taking her dream car out for her first legal solo drive, sweeping the top categories at the 2020 Grammys) and worrisome lows (several physical injuries brought on by non-stop touring, an uncomfortable meet-and-greet full of mostly older male industry types).

By the time recent single "My Future" plays over the film's credits, rather poetically hinting at the crossroads that await Billie at this very moment in time, one can't help but wonder: Is she going to come out of all this OK?