Olympian Lolo Jones Claims She Was "Forced" to Quit MTV's The Challenge

Watch : Lolo Jones Confesses Regrets After "DWTS" Exit

On this week's episode of The Challenge, contestant and Olympian Lolo Jones left the show. Now, she claims she was actually "forced" to quit the MTV reality series.

The cable network has not commented on the 38-year-old Olympic hurler and bobsledder's remarks, made on Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 25.

"mtv the challenge forced me to quit, and that is facts," she tweeted. "I've never quit anything in my life. Heck I'm one of the oldest Olympians bc I don't quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave."

Jones competed on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017 and returned for The Challenge: Double Agents, which was filmed last year. On Wednesday's episode of the latest season, she announces she was leaving the show. She had earlier expressed disappointment with her performance and the other contestants' refusal to allow her to compete in the finals.

"There are so many secrets that are not known to the viewers," she tweeted on Thursday. "Hope that people remember the challenge is not a real competition it's a tv show. They Do Not show the full picture but what is entertaining. So before u write hate messages know u are judge and jury w/o full evidence."