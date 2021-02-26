Orlando Bloom Reveals the Competitive Way He’s Getting Baby Daisy to Say “Dad” First

Watch : Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom is bit competitive when it comes to fatherhood.

The actor admitted he's implementing all kinds of tactics to try to get his 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, to say "Dad" before "Mom," or any other word for that matter.

On Friday, Feb. 26, he told Graham Norton that he's been using catchy songs to try to persuade Daisy to say her first words.

Orlando said it began his when his fiancé, Katy Perry, was pregnant and he would sing to her baby bump. "I'm constantly talking to it, chanting, singing to it," he shared. "Now I sing anything that has 'Daddy' in it. I'm like just because I want her to say 'Dad' before she says anything else."

The Lord of the Rings alum then blessed us with a sample of his lullabies when he sang, "I'm like, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove.'"

We can't help but wonder how Katy (ahem, a 13-time Grammy nominee) feels about his shenanigans. Orlando confessed the American Idol judge probably has a better singing voice than he does. He joked of his baby girl, "She's like, 'Yeah, Mom's gonna be much better at this than you.'"