The Best Deals from Tory Burch's Private Sale

Save big on best-selling handbags, shoes and apparel!

By Emily Spain Feb 27, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Tory Burch Sale Roundup

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to save big!

Now through 3/2, score incredible deals during Tory Burch's Private Sale! From best-selling handbags and shoes to must-have accessories and apparel, Tory Burch is the place to shop this weekend. And so many of the styles are perfect for spring and summer!

Our favorite sale pick? These $49 flip flops for pool and beach days.

For the other sale picks we are adding to our cart, scroll below!

Our Place Flash Sale: How to Score $50 Off the Always Pan

Minnie Flip Flop

Sandal weather is around the corner! Now is a great time to prepare for beach and pool days with these adorable flip flops.

$98
$49
Tory Burch

Gemini Link Stripe Wrap Skirt

With elegant pleats covered in the brand's signature double-links, this skirt is great for dressing up or down! Pair it with a tank or blouse for the ultimate summer BBQ look.

$248
$99
Tory Burch

Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Bag

Fill up this darling tote with your on-the-go essentials! It's great for travel and everyday use.

$328
$199
Tory Burch

Twisted Logo Belt

Everyone needs a staple metallic belt in their closet. This 1-inch belt is perfect for elevating a casual look!

$178
$89
Tory Burch

Colorblock Poplin Tunic

This colorblock tunic is so fun! Pair it with some strappy sandals and a cute tote, and you'll be ready for vacation!

$348
$99
Tory Burch

Selby Wedge Espadrille Sandal

These sandals will take you from office to date night in no time! Espadrilles are the quintessential summer sandal so you might as well stock up now.

$278
$119
Tory Burch

Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel

We're obsessed with this bag! The Kira Satchel features a soft chevron-quilted leather and beveled hardware. It's the perfect everyday bag!

$498
$289
Tory Burch

Smocked Sundress

This adorable sundress is sure to become your summer uniform. And you're saving $279!

$448
$169
Tory Burch

