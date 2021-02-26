Prince HarryGolden GlobesBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Dive Into the Action-Packed World of Netflix's Shadow and Bone With All-New Trailer

Meet the characters and the harrowing, dark terrain, known as the Shadow Fold, in the first trailer for Netflix's Shadow and Bone, which premieres April 23.

"What are you?"

On Friday, Feb. 26, Netflix released the first trailer for its highly anticipated TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse novels. The new series, titled Shadow and Bone, will premiere April 23 on the streaming service. And, if the action-packed trailer below is to be believed, Shadow and Bone will be your next fantasy-adventure obsession.

As seen in the just-released trailer, soldier Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) seems eager to prove herself by entering harrowing, dark terrain, known as the Shadow Fold. However, after surviving an attack inside the dark space, it's revealed that Starkov has powers that could be key to taking it down.

A voice is heard explaining, "The Shadow Fold, a scar on the map that tore our country in two. To destroy it, we need a miracle."

Thus, Starkov's superior, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), demands to know the truth about her identity. He notes, "Answer the question. What are you?" While Starkov believes she is only a mapmaker, Kirigan reveals she actually has magical abilities—and will help change the world.

For those unfamiliar with Bardugo's bestselling novels, Netflix further described the show as, "In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Netflix

Well, we're certainly intrigued. In addition to Li and Barnes, Shadow and Bone stars Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux.

Be sure to check out the new trailer above and take a look at images from the show below!

Netflix
Alina & Mal

Alina (Jessie Mei Li) beams as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev (Archie Renaux) puts an arm around her.

Netflix
Heading Into the Shadow Fold

Alina Starkov (Li) prepares to head into the Shadow Fold in Netflix's Shadow and Bone

Netflix
Mal in Action

Mal (Renaux) is ready for action in this Shadow and Bone shot.

Netflix
Meeting General Kirigan/The Darkling

A sneak peek of General Kirigan/The Darkling (played by Ben Barnes).

Netflix
Stoic & Striking

Amita Suman looks fierce as Inej Ghafa.

Netflix
Embracing the Cold

Nina (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman) face the cold in this Shadow and Bone snap.

Netflix
The Crew

Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), Inej Ghafa (Suman) and Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) are pictured together.

Shadow and Bone premieres Friday, Apr. 23 on Netflix.

