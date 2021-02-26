See Hailey Bieber's Sweet Reaction as Justin Announces His New Album Justice

Justin Bieber is ready to embark on his next musical chapter—and his wife Hailey Bieber will be right by his side through it.
On Feb. 26, the "Holy" artist took to Instagram to share a photo of his new album cover for Justice, his latest studio album following last year's Changes. "JUSTICE the album March 19th. In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity," Justin captioned the post. "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."
He continued, "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."
"This is me doing a small part. My part," he concluded. "I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."
Hailey gushed over her husband's post, writing in the comments section, "yay baby!"
It's no surprise that the model would support her man's latest project: She's basically his muse! In January, Justin shared a new music video for his song "Anyone," which features the couple on a romantic desert trip.
And it was just two days ago that Justin waxed poetic about his wife on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of Hailey along with the caption, "Are we kidding. I can't believe that you are mine. You are such a fun, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman. I would not be who i am today without you."
I think it's safe to say that Justice will feature plenty of sweet lines about Hailey, too.