Fans Think Meghan Markle Hinted at the Sex of Her Baby With This Accessory

However, as someone else pointed out, pink was not the only color Markle incorporated in her look. "Pink ring," another comment read, "blue dress." Whatever the case, the royals are certainly no strangers to speculation surrounding nearly every aspect of their life.

As for this pair—who Queen Elizabeth II recently announced will not be returning as working members of the royal family—Prince Harry weighed in on the announcement during a pre-taped interview segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden that aired Thursday, Feb. 25.

"It was never walking away—it was stepping back, rather than stepping down," Harry clarified to James Corden. "It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, This is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here."

"But we never walked away," he reiterated. "And as far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it's going to be the same thing."