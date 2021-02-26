Billie Eilish Shares Rare Look Into Her Dating Life After Introducing Fans to Ex-Boyfriend Q

Billie Eilish is ready to share a rare glimpse into her personal life.

In the new documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, the Grammy winner offered a closer look into her life as one of music's biggest stars. Along the way, fans were introduced to her then-boyfriend named Brandon Quention Adams. Often referred to as Q, the rapper also performs under the stage name 7:AMP. And while the pair has since gone their separate ways, cameras rolled in the thick of their relationship.

"He's so fine," Billie said when looking at a photo of Q on her iPhone. "Oh my gosh." In another scene, captured moments before the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the singer told her boyfriend, "I love you. I'm in love with you."

Whether you've watched the Apple TV+ documentary already or simply want to learn more about Q, E! News is here to help. Keep scrolling to learn even more about the rapper who managed to keep this relationship private—until now.