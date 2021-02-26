Prince Harry Opens Up About Marriage With Meghan, "Difficult" Royal Life and the Queen's Gift to Archie

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Duties

Prince Harry took his first guided tour of Los Angeles with an unusual chaperone.

The Late Late Show's James Corden welcomed Harry during a taped segment on Thursday, Feb. 25, where the two Brits enjoyed a drive around the L.A. area on the top of an open-air bus and had a revealing chat about the latest developments in the guest's life.

Meghan Markle made a brief appearance during the spot when James told her via FaceTime that he was trying to convince her 36-year-old husband to purchase the home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

"I think we've done enough moving," the Duchess of Sussex quipped. She then asked her husband, "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?" and James was quite tickled by the adorable nickname.

But Harry proved to be a good sport by reciting the Fresh Prince theme song by heart, and he even took a pee break in the storied home.

After leaving the TV-famous abode, James got down to business by asking Harry how he knew he was in love with Meghan.

"The second date, I was starting to think, Wow, this is pretty special,'" he replied. "It wasn't so much where we went, it was just the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company."