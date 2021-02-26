Rachael Kirkconnell Says She's "Done Hiding" in New Video Addressing The Bachelor Controversy

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell is speaking out about the continuing controversy surrounding her.

Rachael, who is currently competing for Matt James' final rose, posted a lengthy video to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 25, in which she shared her latest thoughts on the response to photos of herself that surfaced on Reddit. This follows a previous statement she had released on Feb. 11 to apologize for her actions.

"I just wanted to come on here and say a few things," she said in the new video. "I've gotten a lot of people asking me, 'Well, what have you done to change since then?' And I've also had a lot of people message me saying that they aren't understanding why people are so upset, but they want to, and they've asked for resources, which I think is great. But then there's also people that's messaging me saying, 'You've done nothing wrong, don't listen to people.' I'm just, I'm tired of getting all of this and not saying anything."