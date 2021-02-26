All the TV Reboots, Revivals and Reimaginings You Need to Know About

Watch : Soleil Moon Frye Teases Ultimate "Punky Brewster" Cameo

Everything old is new again on TV these days.

There's an announcement of a new reboot, revival, or complete reimagining every week it seems, and while some are met with cheers, some are met with confusion. Can a Sex and the City revival work without Samantha (Kim Cattrall)? Could Frasier really Frasier without everyone besides Frasier? What does a True Blood reboot look like from the creator of Riverdale? Will iCarly be the same without Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy)?

All of these questions and more will be answered in the coming years, assuming all of these reboots even get off the ground. Sometimes, things just don't work out (miss you already, Lizzie McGuire), but for now we've got you covered with a full list of all the announced reboots, revivals and re-whatevers that are headed to television and to its various new and emerging streaming services.

Even if only a fraction of them actually make it to screen, we're going to be very busy for a very long while.