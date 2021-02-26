Coco Rocha Returns to the Fashion Week Runway 3 Months After Giving Birth

Watch : Christian Siriano Promises a "Very Different" NYFW

It wouldn't be Christian Siriano's fashion week show without his muse, Coco Rocha.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Project Runway winner and industry darling unveiled his fall/winter 2021 collection during a socially distanced experience held in New York City. The hotly-anticipated event also marked Coco's triumphant return to the runway after giving birth to her third child last November.

Coco and fellow catwalk queen Martha Hunt kicked off the show by waking up in a romantic, dream-like scenario, before hitting the runway in a number of ensembles we'd predict will be in hot demand by celebrity stylists.

At one point, the 32-year-old modeled a dramatic black gown with voluminous sleeves and waistline.

In addition to Coco and Martha, Candice Huffine, a trailblazer redefining beauty standards in the modeling world, and Teddy Quinlivan, who made history in 2019 after becoming Chanel Beauty's first openly transgender star, also took part in Christian's show.