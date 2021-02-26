You Need to See Brad Pitt's Teeny-Tiny Ponytail Because We Have Questions

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Steamy Table Read

Brad Pitt has an itsy bitsy teenie weenie ponytail.

The ever-charming actor completely blindsided us this week, when pictures emerged of Pitt rocking this hairdo we didn't even know was physically possible.

He was spotted on Wednesday, Feb. 24, after spending six hours inside an office building in Beverly Hills, Calif. His dark blonde locks were pulled back into one functional, albeit mostly just plain ol' adorable, baby ponytail.

Pitt has had long hair for most of his middle age, so how are we just now seeing him in a little pigtail?

He's rocked manbuns before, but this little 'do was just so stinking tiny. Maybe this is simply the single dad's latest makeover following his split from Angelina Jolie a few years ago, or perhaps he's growing out his hair for an upcoming role.

The double Oscar winner is next appearing in Bullet Train with Sandra Bullock and Babylon with Margot Robbie. He's also producing The Underground Railroad, Blonde and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.