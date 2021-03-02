Unpolished's Lexi and Bria Martone Reveal Their Beauty Salon Must Haves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're not alone: Everyone wants an appointment at Salon Martone.
Ever since TLC premiered Unpolished, beauty lovers have been hoping to visit the Long Island salon run by nail artist Lexi Martone and hair colorist/makeup artist Bria Martone. Fortunately, the sister duo is sharing the products they love to use on both their clients and themselves.
Whether you want Lexi's signature blue hair color or Bria's perfect brows, these ladies are here to help. And yes, they also have a line of their own.
"For all your other beauty needs, we have our own signature product line, Beauty by Martone!" Lexi shared with E! News. "We have hair, nails, and body products for both men and women!"
Before the season two finale of Unpolished airs tonight on TLC, take a look at what these talented ladies are loving.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
"A pimple always loves to pop up at the worst times!" Lexi explained. "This is pimple killing magic."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade
"I have been using Dipbrow for years!" Bria explained. "It's the only thing I use on my brows."
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, Lash Enhancing Serum
"None of us can live without our lash extensions," Lexi joked. "This helps to keep our lashes healthy and full underneath!"
Bebe by Bebe Eau De Parfume Spray
"This is the Bria the diva scent!" Bria proclaimed. "I've been wearing this perfume for the last 10 years. Anyone that knows me knows that if you begin to smell this fragrance, I must not be very far."
Manic Panic Rockabilly Blue Hair Color Amplified
"Everyone always wants to know how I get my hair blue!" Lexi admitted. "Here's your answer."
Conair Pro Hair Brush with Nylon Bristle
"If you have bangs, a great small round brush is a must have!" Lexi proclaimed. "Plus, this one is blue....Are you sending a pattern here?..."
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
"These golden under-eye patches are amazing for in the morning to help bring down the puffiness and give your eyes a more awake and brighter look!" Bria advised. "I use then all the time!"
Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum
"The only perfume I'll ever wear," Lexi confessed. "My go-to scent for years!"
Wet Brush Pro Detangler
"The wet brush is an amazing brush for natural hair, but also for hair with extensions!" Bria shared.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
"This is the foundation I wear every day," Bria explained. "It has amazing coverage!"
Unpolished airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. only on TLC.