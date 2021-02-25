Lady GagaGolden GlobesTiger WoodsBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

The Handmaid's Tale Gets a Season 4 Trailer and Premiere Date

The Handmaid's Tale, Shrill and more Hulu shows have new premiere dates and trailers to share. Keep up with all upcoming premiere dates here!

Watch: Elisabeth Moss Wants a Rom-Com Next...Or Else!

The rebellion begins on April 28. 

That's when season four of The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu, and June (Elisabeth Moss) is now fighting a war against Gilead after her escape. The trailer promises an intense war ahead, and the season description indicates that June's fight gets extremely personal. 

"June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," the Hulu logline reads. "Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships." 

On a virtual TV Critics Association panel on Thursday, Moss teased that both June and the villainous Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) are both seeking power "in very different ways and with different objectives." The season will explore what "real power" means, depending on who has it. 

Showrunner Bruce Miller explained that Lydia is "obsessed" with June, and while these two women are enemies, they're also "inextricably linked," and that plays out this season. 

You can watch the trailer below!

Also coming soon to Hulu is the third and final season of Shrill, which finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) feeling energized after her break-up from Ryan (Luca Jones) and some momentum at work. You can get a sneak peek at that below. 

Scroll down for all the upcoming premiere dates! 

MTV
Floribama Shore (MTV) - Feb. 25

The MTV reality show is heading west for a vacation full of cowboys and snow for its fourth season, premiering Feb. 25.

AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 28

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 28.

NBC
The Voice (NBC) - March 1

Nick Jonas returns to The Voice beginning March 1 on NBC. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - March 5

Wynonna Earp will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

Disney+
Zenimation (Disney+) - June 11

The second season of this mesmerizing ASMR feast for the eyes and ears premieres June 11. 

