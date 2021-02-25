RHOA's Stripper Drama Explodes Between Porsha & Kenya in Midseason Trailer

What happens in the dungeon does not stay in the dungeon.
The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have Kenya Moore to thank for that! She's been determined to figure out who may have hooked up with Bolo—the male stripper hired to perform at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party—ever since she first heard those 6 a.m. "moans and groans" coming from not just one of her co-stars, but two.
Which ones? This exclusive RHOA mid-season trailer might give you a better idea.
As the sneak peek teaser proves, the alleged hook-up is definitely still a hot topic in the episodes to come. To make matters worse, the tabloids somehow learn about what went down—Kandi Burruss can be seen reading a Page Six headline—forcing the ladies to reckon with everything publicly.
Then there's the shocking moment between Kenya and Porsha Williams, who the former Miss USA had suspected from the start.
"I f--ked Bolo!" Porsha yells mid-confrontation with Kenya during a group dinner. "I f--ked everybody!"
This is far from an admission, though—especially since Porsha seems to be mocking Kenya and her perpetuation of multiple rumors.
From there, the drama and emotions only escalate as we get glimpses of Porsha facing off against Marlo Hampton at that same dinner, Kandi's pregnancy, Drew Sidora's family troubles and LaToya Ali getting accused of "f--king a pastor."
The latter results in what's sure to be one of the most memorable Real Housewives quotes to date: "You weren't looking for God, you were looking for some dick."
On the lighter side, there's Halloween fun and a cast trip to New Orleans that promises to be hilarious.
It's all happening this season on RHOA! Check out E!'s exclusive preview above.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)