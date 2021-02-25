RHOA's Stripper Drama Explodes Between Porsha & Kenya in Midseason Trailer

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Dishes on "RHOA" S13 & NeNe Leakes' Return

What happens in the dungeon does not stay in the dungeon.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have Kenya Moore to thank for that! She's been determined to figure out who may have hooked up with Bolo—the male stripper hired to perform at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party—ever since she first heard those 6 a.m. "moans and groans" coming from not just one of her co-stars, but two.

Which ones? This exclusive RHOA mid-season trailer might give you a better idea.

As the sneak peek teaser proves, the alleged hook-up is definitely still a hot topic in the episodes to come. To make matters worse, the tabloids somehow learn about what went down—Kandi Burruss can be seen reading a Page Six headline—forcing the ladies to reckon with everything publicly.

Then there's the shocking moment between Kenya and Porsha Williams, who the former Miss USA had suspected from the start.