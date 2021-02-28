Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

The stars are ready for spring.
Several celebrities showed off major hair transformations this week that have us craving warmer temps, including Cardi B and Lana Condor's pretty in pink looks, Sarah Hyland's fiery red hue and BTS member Jungkook's blue 'do. Plus, Lady Gaga and Cara Delevingne also switched up their signature styles, though one of them made the change for a juicy new role.
In addition to these tress transformations, two celebs also opened up about their very different weight loss journeys. While Tekashi 69 revealed he took a six-month social media break in order to focus on his health, Andra Day shared the shocking steps she took to embody Billie Holiday for Lee Daniel's upcoming biopic of the legendary singer.
Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...