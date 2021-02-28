Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Andra Day

The "Rise Up" star revealed the great lengths she went to for her portrayal of Billie Holiday, undergoing a "drastic weight loss."

To play the iconic jazz singer in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Day told W Magazine, "I did some pretty extreme things for the character," including losing almost 40 pounds and adopting some less-than-healthy habits.

"I was originally 163 when I started. I got down to 124," she detailed. "I don't necessarily recommend but to me, I didn't want my body to look like a gym body of 2020 or 2019 at the time. For me, it was important having a period body."



The 36-year-old continued, "I wanted to have a body that looked like that period in time. Starving myself made me very weak on set and slowed me down in a way that really helped with the scenes with heroin. Then I started smoking cigarettes; it made me feel like Billie. I'm very fast, and she's like molasses. Smoking helped to drop me into those dark places."