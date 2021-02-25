This Is Us Returns to the Future: Everything We've Learned So Far

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Finally, This Is Us went back to the future.

For the last two seasons, the NBC hit has been showing us bits and pieces of one important date about 11 years in the future, when the entire Pearson family has gathered at Kevin's (Justin Hartley) fancy house. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) appears to be on her death bed, and even uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) has come to visit.

Up until the episode "The Ride," season five had been completely devoid of flash forwards, but now we've finally gotten a glimpse into the lives of two more older Pearsons. We had already met older Tess (Iantha Richardson), who is a social worker. This week, we met older Deja (La Trice Harper), who is training to be a doctor. She's also secretly pregnant, and only her sister Annie (Iyana Hailey) knows about it.

We saw Annie pick Deja up from work, and the two women drove to Kevin's house together, where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Tess met them at the door with hugs.