13 Ted Lasso Gifts That Will Add Positivity to Your Life

Just like Rebecca's jokes, you can unpack these game-winning gifts now or later!

By Emily Spain, Marenah Dobin Apr 05, 2023 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Ted Lasso Gift Guide

Just to confirm, you're all caught up on Ted Lasso, right?

In an effort to embody Ted's unrelenting positivity until the third season airs on Apple TV+, we rounded up 13 gifts that will instantly make your day better, regardless if you're an American football coach trying to coach an English soccer team or simply a fan of Ted. From English biscuits and mugs to home décor, and apparel, these game-winning  products will help you remember: "Football is life!"

Below, our game-winning gift ideas inspired by the Emmy-winning show. You have to treat yourself!

These Yellowstone Gift Guide Picks Will Make You Feel Like You’re on the Dutton Ranch

UNO Ted Lasso Card Game

A game of UNO is always a good idea, but this Ted Lasso-inspired deck makes it even better.

$6
Amazon

Little People Collector Ted Lasso Special Edition Set In Display Gift Box

These special-edition figurines are the ultimate collector's gift for Ted Lasso fans.

$30
$25
Amazon

Paladone Ted Lasso Believe Light Room Decor

Decorate your space with this light-up "Believe" sign.

$30
Amazon

Ted Lasso Pencils, Set of 6

Go for a gift that's fun and functional with these pencils inspired by your favorite show.

$10
Etsy

Believe Coir Doormat

Let this doormat do the talking for you! Once visitors see it, they'll know your favorite show.

$43
Etsy

Paladone Ted Lasso Believe XL Ceramic Coffee Mug

Whether you fancy hot brown water aka tea or a cup of coffee, this mug will allow you to enjoy your favorite beverages in style.

$14
Amazon

Roy Kent Replica Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey

Now you can be an unofficial member of AFC Richmond with this jersey

$22
$15
Etsy

Western Star Official Match Game American Soccer Ball

We don't know about you, but Ted Lasso inspired us to kick a soccer ball around because football is life! This one matches AFC Richmond's colors, too!

$26
Amazon

Professional Sports Whistle with Lanyard

While you're busy forming your own soccer league based on positive reinforcement, pick up a few whistles for practice.

$8
Amazon

G-Style USA Men's Side Stripe Tracksuit

Embody your inner Ted with this striped tracksuit! You're bound to be the best dressed player on and off the field.

$40-$63
Amazon

Walkers Shortbread Assorted Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Although we wish Ted Lasso shared his biscuit recipe with us, we can at least indulge in these delicious British shortbread cookies.

$12
Amazon

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Ultra-Soft Micro Fleece Blanket

Cozy up with this fleece blanket while you re-watch your favorite show.

$19
Amazon

Limited Ted Lasso Vintage T-Shirt

Show your love for the show with the ultimate fan t-shirt.

$24
$19
Etsy

Ready for more TV-inspired gifts? Up next: 15 Gifts for Fans of The Crown.

—Originally published Feb. 25, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. PT

