13 Ted Lasso Gifts That Will Add Positivity to Your Life

Just to confirm, you're all caught up on Ted Lasso, right?
In an effort to embody Ted's unrelenting positivity until the third season airs on Apple TV+, we rounded up 13 gifts that will instantly make your day better, regardless if you're an American football coach trying to coach an English soccer team or simply a fan of Ted. From English biscuits and mugs to home décor, and apparel, these game-winning products will help you remember: "Football is life!"
Below, our game-winning gift ideas inspired by the Emmy-winning show. You have to treat yourself!
UNO Ted Lasso Card Game
A game of UNO is always a good idea, but this Ted Lasso-inspired deck makes it even better.
Little People Collector Ted Lasso Special Edition Set In Display Gift Box
These special-edition figurines are the ultimate collector's gift for Ted Lasso fans.
Paladone Ted Lasso Believe Light Room Decor
Decorate your space with this light-up "Believe" sign.
Ted Lasso Pencils, Set of 6
Go for a gift that's fun and functional with these pencils inspired by your favorite show.
Believe Coir Doormat
Let this doormat do the talking for you! Once visitors see it, they'll know your favorite show.
Paladone Ted Lasso Believe XL Ceramic Coffee Mug
Whether you fancy hot brown water aka tea or a cup of coffee, this mug will allow you to enjoy your favorite beverages in style.
Roy Kent Replica Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey
Now you can be an unofficial member of AFC Richmond with this jersey!
Western Star Official Match Game American Soccer Ball
We don't know about you, but Ted Lasso inspired us to kick a soccer ball around because football is life! This one matches AFC Richmond's colors, too!
Professional Sports Whistle with Lanyard
While you're busy forming your own soccer league based on positive reinforcement, pick up a few whistles for practice.
G-Style USA Men's Side Stripe Tracksuit
Embody your inner Ted with this striped tracksuit! You're bound to be the best dressed player on and off the field.
Walkers Shortbread Assorted Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
Although we wish Ted Lasso shared his biscuit recipe with us, we can at least indulge in these delicious British shortbread cookies.
Limited Ted Lasso Vintage T-Shirt
Show your love for the show with the ultimate fan t-shirt.
—Originally published Feb. 25, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. PT