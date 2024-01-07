Update!

15 Game-Winning Ted Lasso Gift Ideas That Will Add Positivity to Your Life

From mugs & T-shirts to card games, this gift guide has got it all. Just like Rebecca's jokes, you can unpack these presents now or later!

By Emily Spain, Marenah Dobin, Ella Chakarian, Jenny Lee Jan 07, 2024 8:00 PM
ShoppingJason SudeikisE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop HomeTed LassoE! InsiderLikesShop Fandom Gift Guides
Shop Ted Lasso Gift GuideE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Amazon, Hot Topic, Warner Bros. Shop

Just to confirm, you're all caught up on Ted Lasso, right? And, you're tuning in to the Golden Globes tonight?

In honor of the show's award nomination for Best Comedy/Musical Series, we rounded up some game-winning gifts that will instantly make your day better, whether you're an American football coach trying to coach an English soccer team or simply living vicariously through Ted. Don't forget that Valentine's Day happens to be right around the corner, so it's also the perfect time to pick up a gift for your partner if they're a fan of the series.

From adorable mugs to Ted Lasso-themed board games, these stellar gift ideas will help you remember: "Football is life!" Continue ahead to find some of our ultimate gift ideas inspired by the award-winning show. You have to treat yourself!

The Best Ted Lasso Gift Ideas

Barbie Signature Doll - Ted Lasso Wearing Iconic Blue AFC Richmond Tracksuit with Aviators

Inspired by our favorite "football" coach, this Barbie doll of Ted Lasso is "Kenough."

$50
$47.51
Amazon

The Unofficial Ted Lasso Cookbook

Warm your heart and your stomach with delicious dishes like Pigs in Roy's Blankie or Sam's Jollof Rice With Chicken with this cookbook inspired by TV's "most lovable football team." (Yes, the book includes a recipe for Biscuits With the Boss.)

$24.99
$22.49
Amazon

USAOPOLY Monopoly: Ted Lasso

If you or the Ted Lasso fan in your life loves the game of Monopoly, this show-inspired version of the game is a must-have.

$44.95
$35.28
Amazon

Mattel Games UNO Ted Lasso Card Game

A game of UNO is always a good idea, but this Ted Lasso-inspired deck makes it even better.

$16.99w
Amazon

Little People Collector Ted Lasso Special Edition Set In Display Gift Box - 6 Figures

These special-edition figurines are the ultimate collector's gift for Ted Lasso fans.

$24.99
$21.99
Amazon

Trends International Ted Lasso - Believe Wall Poster

EmbraceTed Lasso's core theme of perseverance and always doing your best with this poster of the "Believe" sign (before it was torn in half).

$9.94
Amazon

JonesStreetPress Set of 6 Pencils

Go for a gift that's fun and functional with these pencils inspired by your favorite show.

$10
Etsy

Paladone Ted Lasso Believe XL Ceramic Coffee Mug

Whether you fancy hot brown water (a.k.a. tea) or a cup of coffee, this mug will allow you to enjoy your favorite beverages in style.

$14.99
Amazon
Ted Lasso A.F.C. Richmond T-Shirt

Rep your favorite Premier League team in this blue tee featuring the team's logo on the left chest.

$22.90
$18.32
Hot Topic

Western Star Soccer Ball - Official Match Weight

We don't know about you, but Ted Lasso inspired us to kick a soccer ball around because football is life! This one matches AFC Richmond's colors, too!

$27.95
$24.95
Amazon

Fya Professional Sports Whistle with Lanyard

While you're busy forming your own soccer league based on positive reinforcement, pick up a few whistles for practice.

$7.99
Amazon

G-Style USA Men's Side Stripe Tracksuit

Channel your inner Ted with this striped tracksuit! You're bound to be the best dressed player on and off the field.

$62.95
Amazon

Walker’s Pure Butter Shortbread Fingers - 2-Count Snack Packs (Pack of 24)

Although we wish Ted Lasso shared his biscuit recipe with us, we can at least indulge in these delicious shortbread cookies.

$22.37
Amazon

Ted Lasso A.F.C. Richmond Crest Sherpa Blanket

Cozy up with this sherpa blanket while you re-watch your favorite show.

$39.95
Warner Bros. Shop

RatuSelatan Limited Roy Kent Vintage T-Shirt

Show your love for the show (& Roy Kent specifically) with this vintage-style graphic tee.

$24
$19
Etsy

