Read Garth Brooks' Message to "Queen" Trisha Yearwood as She Tests Positive for COVID-19

In sickness and in health, Garth Brooks is putting Trisha Yearwood first.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the country music superstar announced his wife of 15 years tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement obtained by E! News, Garth shared that he's taking a step back from professional duties to focus on Trisha's recovery.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," the world-famous vocalist shared, noting that at this time he remains negative for COVID-19. "Officially, she's diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for."

Garth, 59, revealed the couple first began quarantining at home after they were exposed to the virus through a member of their team. However, harsh weather in Tennessee prevented them from being able to take a test until nearly a week later.

Through this trying time, Garth said he's remained confident Trisha, 56, will pull through with a clean bill of health.