Scott Porter Reveals Whether Friday Night Lights Fans Can Expect a Cast Reunion in 2021

Watch : Michael B. Jordan Hopes for "Friday Night Lights" Reunion

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.

It's been almost 15 years since Friday Night Lights first left us feeling inspired on NBC. Not to mention, this month marked the 10-year anniversary of the sports drama's series finale. So, of course, during an exclusive chat with Friday Night Lights star Scott Porter, we asked if fans could expect a cast reunion in the near future—and his answer may surprise you.

"We did a pilot re-watch, as a portion of the cast, to raise some money early on to get the proper PPE and medications really out there to people in need," Porter exclusively shared with E! News. "And I think that's the most you're gonna see us together, I think for the near future."

Per Porter, who played injured star quarterback Jason Street, it's unlikely that they'd be able to top the show's original run. "I can scarcely name a better finale and I can scarcely name a better pilot," he continued. "And our fortune of being canceled twice on Friday Night Lights allowed the show going into its third season to be picked up and supported in a way by DirectTV and NBC both. And saying, 'We're gonna do three more 13-episode seasons and that's all we're gonna have.'"