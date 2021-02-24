Here's What's Coming to Netflix in March 2021

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S., all of us have become professional bingers.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Netflix announced all of the new TV shows, movies and original projects joining the streaming service in March 2021.
The month kicks off with something for the music lovers with the Netflix original documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which will detail the life, career and untimely 1997 death of Brooklyn rapper Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G.
Speaking of originals, Last Chance U: Basketball is finally here. The series will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team as they make their way to the California state championship.
The college admissions scandal will also be examined in a documentary titled Operation Varsity Blues.
Michelle Obama is bringing her love for health and children to the small screen with, Waffles + Mochi, a children's show encouraging kids on healthy eating habits and spoiler: Adorable puppets will be included.
Anime fans will be excited to learn Hunter X Hunter is joining the Netflix family with Seasons 1 through 3 along with Netflix original Pacific Rim: The Rim. The new series will follow two siblings on a search for their parents where they will encounter "new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies."
See even more movies and TV shows coming to Netflix below.
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Documentary)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
The Dark Knight
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
The Pursuit of Happyness
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
March 2
Black or White
March 3
Moxie (Netflix Film)
Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Documentary)
Parker
Safe Haven
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Anime)
March 5
City of Ghosts (Netflix Family)
Dogwashers (Netflix Film)
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Documentary)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (Netflix Family)
Sentinelle (Netflix Film)
March 8
Bombay Begums (Netflix Original)
Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)
March 9
The Houseboat (Netflix Original)
StarBeam: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 10
Dealer (Netflix Original)
Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Documentary)
Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)
March 11
Coven of Sisters (Netflix Film)
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The One (Netflix Original)
Paper Lives (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
YES DAY (Netflix Film)
March 14
Audrey
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG
The Last Blockbuster
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)
Zero Chill (Netflix Original)
March 16
RebelComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Comedy Special)
Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Family)
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Netflix Original)
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Anime)
Cabras da Peste (Netflix Film)
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Special)
Skylines
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Country Comfort (Netflix Family)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sky Rojo (Netflix Original)
March 20
Jiu Jitsu
March 22
Navillera (Netflix Original)
Philomena
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 24
Seaspiracy (Netflix Documentary)
Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original)
March 25
Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film)
DOTA: Dragon's Blood (Netflix)
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Family)
March 26
A Week Away (Netflix Film Trailer)
Bad Trip (Netflix Film)
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1- 4
Croupier
The Irregulars (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)
Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Netflix Original)
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Family)
March 31
At Eternity's Gate
Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)