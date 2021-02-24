Inside Kim Kardashian's Girls Night Out After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Girls just want to have fun.

Just a few short days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her mind off of the split thanks to an evening out with her family and close friends.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the mother-of-four enjoyed a dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd and LaLa Anthony.

"Kim was seated at a table for six next to Kourtney," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They ordered many different sushi platters and shared everything. Kim seemed relaxed and happy. She was laughing with her friends and taking selfies."

For further proof, LaLa shared a brief video from the girls' night out where her hairstylist Arrogant Tae received a special surprise from Kim. As Khloe Kardashian pointed out in the comments, "I love your smiles."

According to an eyewitness, Kim also ran into jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and stylist Maeve Reilly before ending her meal.