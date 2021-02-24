Cheer's Morgan Simianer and Big Brother's Jackson Michie Break Up

Is it really over between Morgan Simianer and Jackson Michie? A source close to the Cheer star tells E! News that Morgan is single and has split from Jackson, the winner of Big Brother 21.
The reality stars sparked dating rumors last December, when the two appeared in multiple social media posts together and routinely commented on one another's pages. Fans were excited about the potential romantic pairing, writing comments like, "When big brother and cheer world collide," and "The crossover I never knew I needed."
Now it seems that social media is giving fans a clue into the duo's breakup. On Feb. 22, Jackson posted a TikTok he labeled "when a toxic ex tries to come back into the picture." In the video, he lip syncs to Yung Bleu's track "You're Mines Still (Remix)," which features the lyrics, "Pretty face, pretty tempted / But pretty taught me ugly lessons / Pretty had me givin' more than I was getting."
In the caption, he added, "Nah I'm good and happy with life. thx tho... period."
Morgan also took to TikTok, lip syncing in a Feb. 22 video to the words, "If you ever had me, you ever 100 percent had me, and you somehow managed to lose me? Disrespectfully, take your L." She captioned the video "And I said what I said."
But that same day, Jackson commented on the athlete's Instagram pic, "Who ya lookin at?" with a heart-eyed emoji, hinting that all was well between the couple.
The news of the couple's alleged split also comes just one week after the two celebrated Valentine's Day together in Los Angeles. Morgan shared an Instagram slideshow that included a pic of the two hanging out at a pier in California, along with a V-Day meal featuring two mini bottles of champagne.
Jackson split from his fellow Big Brother contestant Holly Allen last year. At the time, he posted an emotional video to Instagram about the breakup, saying he wasn't "the man I wanted to be nor should be" for his ex.