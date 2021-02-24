Tiger WoodsFor RealBlack History MonthGolden GlobesPhotosVideosNewsletters

9 Girlfriend Collective Items We're Obsessed With This Month

Beat your winter workout slump with a new outfit from Girlfriend Collective!

By Emily Spain Feb 24, 2021
E-Comm: Girlfriend CollectiveE! Illustration

Be honest with us, how are your New Year's fitness resolutions going?

If your motivation levels are beginning to wane, it's okay! Lately, we cringe extra hard at the idea of doing burpees or going on a run in the cold. But we've found that sometimes all it takes is a new workout outfit to get you back on track. And Girlfriend Collective can help with that!

The eco-friendly brand offers a broad range of activewear pieces that will solve your winter workout slump. Not only are the new spring colorways so cute, Girlfriend Collective offers an inclusive size range that will empower all body types to feel their best when breaking a sweat. From bold-hued leggings and supportive sports bras to gender neutral sweatpants and adorable skorts, there's truly something for everyone at Girlfriend Collective.

To check out our nine current favorite items from the brand, scroll below!

10 Pleated Skirts You'll Want to Wear All Year Long

Ivy Lou Bra

We can't be the only ones obsessed with green lately! Not only does this bra come in an adorable green hue, you can also get it in eleven other colors. The Ivy Bra offers great support thanks to a built-in support band that hits under your bust.

$42
GF Collective

Cream Full-Zip Fleece

Everyone deserves a staple fleece jacket! This one features double-sided fleece for ultimate warmth and cozy vibes.

$128
GF Collective

Ivy Compressive High-Rise Legging

These extra high-rise leggings offer a dreamy four-way stretch and compressive fabric made from recycled water bottles. What could be better than looking cute while helping the environment and working on your fitness at the same time.

$68
GF Collective

Rosebud High-Rise Pocket Bike Short

The bike short trend isn't going anywhere! These bike shorts will make you feel confident and comfortable. And they have extra deep side pockets, which is great for carrying your essentials with you on the go!

$58
GF Collective

Bamboo Everyone Crewneck Sweatshirt

This cozy unisex sweatshirt comes in six colors that you can wear all year-long! Plus, we love how it's made from a mix of organic cotton and recycled cotton scraps found on cutting room floors.

$68
GF Collective

Dylan Bra

With a contoured racerback, this ultra-flattering bra offers full coverage and a built-in support band for when you're getting your sweat on.

$38
GF Collective

Midnight Skort

This adorable skort includes built-in compressive shorts, hidden mesh pockets and side slits! It also comes in seven versatile colors.

$58
GF Collective

Twig Hummingbird Half Zip Windbreaker

Perfect for changing temperatures and outdoor workouts, this windbreaker will keep you warm while tackling your fitness goals.

$98
GF Collective

Feather Everyone Mid-Rise Jogger

These gender neutral joggers will help you up your wardrobe's cozy factor. And the production of these pants saved 277 gallons of water!

$78
GF Collective

Up next: Missed Out on Icy Park? Check Out These Super Cute Puffer Dupes.

