Katharine McPhee Reveals Sex of First Baby With David Foster

Watch : Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With David Foster

It's a boy for Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster.

McPhee, who married music producer Foster in 2019, shared the news on Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning's podcast Women on Top. The actress told the hosts, "Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him, versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl.... I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

The American Idol alum, who quietly shared her baby news with subtle Instagram posts, admitted there's a reason she hasn't made big public announcements about her pregnancy. "I never want to assume that my life is so important that people are waiting to announce that I am pregnant," she explained. "Or waiting to post the first photo of my baby's foot, hand or something like that."

Though McPhee, 36, may prefer not to dish all the details of her pregnancy journey, she did share how she and Foster, 71, fell in love after years of friendship.