Tiger WoodsFor RealBlack History MonthGolden GlobesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian's New Photo of Son Psalm Proves Time Is Flying

By Allison Crist Feb 24, 2021 5:44 PMTags
FamilyKim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsShowsCelebritiesPsalm West
MAR. 18, 8PM
Watch: Does Kim Kardashian Believe Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Reincarnated?

Where did the time go?!

That's what we're asking ourselves after seeing Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post: an adorable snapshot of her and Kanye West's youngest son, 21-month-old Psalm West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the heartwarming pic on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Psalm can be seen clad in a matching brown sweatsuit, curiously staring into the camera. "The sweetest boy!" Kim captioned her post. "You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm."

Friends and family members such as Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban couldn't help but gush over the cute toddler, and many commenters pointed out just how much Psalm has grown in recent months.

As E! readers are surely aware, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child via surrogate back in May 2019. The sibling to North, Saint and Chicago West will celebrate his second birthday in just a few months. 

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

See the sweet photo below, and keep scrolling to look back at the rest of Psalm's adorable moments. 

Don't miss the season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

In the meantime, catch season 19 here, and more episodes on Peacock

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

2

Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Looks for in a Man

3

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kim and Kanye's youngest child is looking more grown-up by the day!

Instagram
Big Sis

"These Two Are Best Friends For Life" Kim wrote alongside this sibling pic of Psalm and 2-year-old Chicago West.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Talk about the perfect picture! Psalm poses at the beach in a snapshot Kim uploaded to Instagram on October 4.

Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Instagram
Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

Instagram
Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot

Instagram
Night Night

Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Instagram
Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Instagram
2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

@nabil
Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Instagram
1 Week Old

And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

2

Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Looks for in a Man

3

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

4

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those "Elongated" Photos

5

Inside Travis Barker's Life Before Kourtney Kardashian