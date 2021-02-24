Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those "Elongated" Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Says "KUWTK" Almost Didn't Exist

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on her latest Good American photo shoot.

On Feb. 23, the brand's official Instagram account shared pictures from its new shoe campaign. However, followers seemed more focused on KoKo than on the footwear she was promoting.

"Why are her feet so long?" one commenter wrote. Asked another, "Who cleared this photoshop?"

Not long after, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned to social media to put an end to the speculation.

"HA I'm cracking up!" she tweeted. "4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers."

And in case anyone was still confused, Khloe reiterated "it's just the lens guys."

"I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" she later added. "It's the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f--king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I'm happy with them."