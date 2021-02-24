Cardi B's Video of Offset Painting Kulture's Nails Is Too Cute for Words

Watch : Cardi B & Offset and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

Offset is in ultimate daddy mode.

On Feb. 23, Cardi B turned the camera on her husband for her Instagram Story as he painted their 2-year-old daughter Kulture's tiny fingernails with pink polish.

She captioned the father-daughter video, "He be entertaining her shenanigans."

The "W.A.P." rapper confirmed in the clip, "You really be having her do whatever the hell she want." To which the Migos member replied, "She's my baby."

In the video, Offset moved slowly to get the nails painted just right as Kulture smiled watching him. "Pretty? Say pretty," he said as Kulture confirmed her nails were indeed pretty.

This isn't the first time Offset showed off his cosmetic skills when it comes to Kulture. In 2019, Cardi captured the "Clout" artist on her Instagram as he attempted to style the 1-year-old's hair.

In the super relatable parent moment, Kulture giggled at her dad's hair skills as Dora The Explorer played in the background. Cardi captioned the adorable post, "Well at least I did the ponytails."