All the Details on E!'s 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet and Award Show Coverage

E! is the place to be for the 2021 Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is set to honor the year's best in film and television this Sunday, Feb. 28, but E! is kicking off its comprehensive coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social live from The Beverly Hilton long before co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take their respective stages for the first-ever bi-coastal ceremony.
For starters, there's Daily Pop: Golden Globes Edition, airing on E! this Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. With appearances from designer Christian Siriano, Bling Empire star Guy Tang, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes and stylist Melissa Chataigne, the special episode will offer an inside look at everything to come when Hollywood's biggest names gather in-person and virtually.
Then, once Sunday rolls around, you can tune in to E! as early as 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes, in which award-winning actress Sarah Hyland, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim and award-winning actress Sarah Hyland will give viewers a history lesson on some of the biggest red carpet show-stopping moments.
Pop culture fanatics are well aware of what comes next, though this year, the network's famous red carpet coverage has a new name: Live from E!: Golden Globes.
At 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, E!'s Giuliana Rancic will do what she does best, bringing viewers the most spontaneous and genuine interviews with Hollywood's biggest stars and nominees alongside special guest co-host Emmy-nominated Karamo from Netflix's Queer Eye, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Erin Lim.
Those who really want an inside look at the award show can begin switching back and forth from Live from E!: Golden Globes and Live From E! Stream, the digital show with Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and pop culture expert Naz Perez airing on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Instagram is important, too. E! News' Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover, giving a behind-the-scenes look at this year's festivities. Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.
After E!'s red carpet coverage wraps, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards begin promptly at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
The fun doesn't end there, though!
As soon as the ceremony concludes, Naz, Rocsi Diaz and Tanya Rad will be breaking down the major moments of the night—from surprise wins and snubs to buzzworthy speeches—as part of Live From E!: Golden Globes After Party at 11 p.m. on E!.
Monday's all-new episodes of Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will continue to recap the most memorable moments of the 2021 Golden Globes, as will E! News' Post Pop livestream featuring Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz, kicking off at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app. E! News' popular Snapchat series The Rundown will also include special Golden Globes coverage on Monday, Mar. 1.
Feeling a bit overwhelmed? Not to worry—keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of E!'s 2021 Golden Globes red carpet and awards show coverage!
Saturday, February 27
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop: Golden Globes Edition, a special Saturday edition breaking down all the big nominees, virtual red carpet fashions and an insider look at Sunday night's big show surprises featuring designer Christian Siriano, Bling Empire star Guy Tang, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes and stylist Melissa Chataigne.
Sunday, February 28
4:00 p.m, ET/1:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes featuring Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim and award-winning actress Sarah Hyland.
6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Golden Globes hosted by Giuliana Rancic and special guest, Emmy-nominated television host Karamo.
7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream featuring Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and pop culture expert Naz Perez.
11:00 p.m. ET/PT
Live From E!: Golden Globes After Party featuring Rosci Diaz, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad and Naz Perez.
Monday, March 1
9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments from the Golden Globes featuring E!'s Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz.
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and guest co-host, Kym Whitley.
11:00 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker, Hunter March and special co-host Erin Lim.
All the action, effortless style and celebrity encounters fans crave are brought to viewers by AllState, Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant and L'Oréal Paris.
Both Golden Globes Pre-Show on NBC and Live from E! are produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski Executive Producing on behalf of Den of Thieves. Annie Gillies will also Executive Produce the Golden Globes Pre-Show on NBC with Amanda McPhillips and Shaun Smith Executive Producing Live from E!.